ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY - ARDSHINBANK

Referenz: 20231002

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK CJSC

The facility consists of a loan to Ardshinbank to support of micro, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Armenia.

Ziele

The aim is to contribute to finance eligible projects promoted by the final beneficiaries in the country.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The intermediary will take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures including procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects will comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 19/11/2025