LUZARO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS III

Referenz: 20230917
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 Oktober 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

LUZARO ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDITO SA

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation consists in a loan to support the intermediary in financing small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps in Spain, mainly located in the Basque Country.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will help address the working capital, liquidity needs, and investment constrains of SMEs and Midcaps in Spain during a period of economic uncertainty. The challenges faced include elevated interest rates, core inflation, subdued domestic consumption, energy security issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The economic impacts are widespread, as value-chains have been disrupted and consumer demand has slowed down. SMEs and Midcaps are facing financial stress and bankruptcies and without addressing their short-term liquidity and investment needs, the adverse economic effects could be long-lasting. The proposed operation is thus eligible under paragraph (c) of Article 309 (common interest) of the EU Treaty.

Ziele

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the target beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 21/02/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
3 Dezember 2024
21 Februar 2025

Tags

Spanien Durchleitungsdarlehen