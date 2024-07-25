HASPA GREEN MBIL

Referenz: 20230822

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 Mai 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

HAMBURGER SPARKASSE AG

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to finance investments promoted by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and midcaps in Germany.

Additionality and Impact

The operation aims to help mitigate the market failure of SMEs' and Mid-caps' insufficient access to long-term funding thereby contributing to long-term economic growth. The small size of SMEs makes them more vulnerable to economic cycles and more constrained in opportunities for growth. The most important contributions of the EIB loan will be: long-term funding, diversification of external funding, and signalling effect for other financiers to provide similar long-term loans to the Borrower.

The green window of the operation concerns the financing of small to medium-scale renewable energy (mostly onshore wind and solar PV) and energy efficiency projects in the northern part of Germany. It contributes to supporting the Bank's priority objectives in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. The operation will contribute to energy production from low-carbon sources and reduction of energy demand in Germany, which is key to meeting the mid/long-term national objectives, as outlined in the German National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects that would otherwise not be reached directly.

Moreover, the operation supports the FI's sustainability strategy, by facilitating its lending in the targeted sectors and diversifying its financing sources. The operation addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution to improving the efficiency and integration of energy markets.

The FI is financially sound and has sufficient track record in financing these kinds of projects. The operation enhances access to finance for final beneficiaries at advantageous financing conditions, and thereby aims to preserve and create jobs. To maximize the positive effects of the EIB financing in the current crisis, the FI will commit to pass on to the largest extent possible the advantages of the EIB financing to the final beneficiaries.





EIB financing scales up the availability of competitively priced long-term financing. It mobilises other financiers and signals that the projects are sound, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the projects.





Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries as well as contribute for 30% to EIB's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES).

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 25/11/2024