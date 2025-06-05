EUROPEAN CLEAN FLEET TRANSPORT

Referenz: 20230686

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 August 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

LEASYS ITALIA SPA

The project will finance the deployment of a fleet of 24,000 zero-emission electric vehicles across 10 EU countries.

Ziele

The aim is to accelerate the transition towards zero emission road transport. This will generate substantial environmental economic benefits in terms of reduced greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution and noise. Additionally, the project will contribute to support the development of the cleaner automotive industry through the accelerated deployment of electric vehicles and, indirectly, their associated infrastructure. Finally, this project addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by contributing to increase the level of competition and enable the development, adoption and scale up of electric vehicles. The Promoter has significant experience in the sector and is subject to national regulation of its current activities.

Sektor(en)

Dienstleistungen - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 300 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 840 million

Umweltaspekte

The new vehicles are expected to be much cleaner than market average. Significant benefits in terms of fuel consumption, reduced polluting and carbon emissions are expected and will be further assessed during appraisal. The acquisition of vehicles does not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless, all environmental issues including possible environmental and operational authorisations, will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 30/07/2025