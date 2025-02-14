POTATOSEED SOLYNTA (IEU GT2)

Referenz: 20230670

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31 Januar 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

FLORERE BV

The potato is a vital crop for human consumption and plays a key role to achieve global food security. The seed-based potato production chain is less vulnerable to diseases and pests as well as transport and storage related damages than the traditional tuber-based cultivation system. The operation will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as commercialisation of the new hybrid True Potato Seed (HTPS) varieties. These new diploid potato seeds, as an alternative to the traditional use of tubers for propagation, offer improved traits such as enhanced disease and drought resistance.

Ziele

The EIB loan will support and accelerate the promoter's RDI efforts, aimed at generating significant positive externalities in environmental sustainability and enhancing the resilience of agricultural land management. If successful, the project has the potential to greatly improve the economics of potato production by minimising crop losses throughout all stages of cultivation, while also significantly reducing the need for chemical plant protection applications.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 20 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 52 million

Umweltaspekte

The project RDI activities will take place within the promoter's research centres in the EU, predominantly in the Netherlands. Compliance with all relevant national and EU environmental legislation will be thoroughly verified during the appraisal process. Where applicable, environmental studies or assessments will be conducted, and appropriate mitigation and/or compensation measures will be implemented as needed.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, not a concessionaire and does not hold the status of a contracting entity, and as such, is not subject to EIB's public procurement rules.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 30/06/2025