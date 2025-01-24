Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

BOV LRS ENHANCED MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Referenz: 20230529
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BANK OF VALLETTA PLC

Ort

Beschreibung

This operation involves a Linked Risk Sharing guarantee on new financing for mid-caps in Malta, facilitated through Bank of Valletta plc. More specifically, it is an unfunded risk participation scheme under a full delegation approach, where the EIB covers up to 50% of losses on defaulted loans within a portfolio dedicated to Maltese mid-caps.

Additionality and Impact

This Linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to Mid-caps in Malta to facilitate their access to finance and contribute to the long-term economic growth of the Maltese economy. The operation addresses market failures in access to finance faced by Final Beneficiaries due to information asymmetries and credit considerations on the Financial Intermediaries. The Financial Intermediary of the present operation is an established player in the target market having successfully implemented various risk sharing instruments in the market. The EIB guarantee may alleviate capital and credit related aspects thereby freeing up additional lending capacity.


Ziele

The aim is support the mid-caps investment initiatives and working capital needs. Through this operation, the EIB and the financial intermediary aim to improve access to finance for the final beneficiaries, fostering economic resilience amid challenges such as the conflict in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, energy concerns, rising interest rates, and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 30 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 84 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 27/06/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
24 Januar 2025
27 Juni 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Malta Durchleitungsdarlehen