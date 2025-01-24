BOV LRS ENHANCED MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Referenz: 20230529

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANK OF VALLETTA PLC

This operation involves a Linked Risk Sharing guarantee on new financing for mid-caps in Malta, facilitated through Bank of Valletta plc. More specifically, it is an unfunded risk participation scheme under a full delegation approach, where the EIB covers up to 50% of losses on defaulted loans within a portfolio dedicated to Maltese mid-caps.

Additionality and Impact

This Linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to Mid-caps in Malta to facilitate their access to finance and contribute to the long-term economic growth of the Maltese economy. The operation addresses market failures in access to finance faced by Final Beneficiaries due to information asymmetries and credit considerations on the Financial Intermediaries. The Financial Intermediary of the present operation is an established player in the target market having successfully implemented various risk sharing instruments in the market. The EIB guarantee may alleviate capital and credit related aspects thereby freeing up additional lending capacity.





Ziele

The aim is support the mid-caps investment initiatives and working capital needs. Through this operation, the EIB and the financial intermediary aim to improve access to finance for the final beneficiaries, fostering economic resilience amid challenges such as the conflict in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, energy concerns, rising interest rates, and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 30 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 84 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 27/06/2025