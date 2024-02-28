ISP IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20230198

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 November 2023

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

The operation consists of a bilateral loan facility / multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to provide of financing to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. 30% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will provide funding to the promoter, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP), with the aim of generating additional lending to Italian SMEs and MidCaps (30%), which is still at suboptimal levels.





The operation foresees that at least 30% of the loans will be dedicated to Climate Action projects: it is envisaged that the 30% MidCap share will facilitate the deployment of the larger CA projects which wouldn't be implemented by SMEs.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries. Specific Climate Action related eligibility criteria (based on the project nature) will apply to at least 30% of the allocations.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 28/05/2024