ISP IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 November 2023
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutINTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Ort
Beschreibung
The operation consists of a bilateral loan facility / multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to provide of financing to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. 30% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
Additionality and Impact
The operation will provide funding to the promoter, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP), with the aim of generating additional lending to Italian SMEs and MidCaps (30%), which is still at suboptimal levels.
The operation foresees that at least 30% of the loans will be dedicated to Climate Action projects: it is envisaged that the 30% MidCap share will facilitate the deployment of the larger CA projects which wouldn't be implemented by SMEs.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries. Specific Climate Action related eligibility criteria (based on the project nature) will apply to at least 30% of the allocations.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 28/05/2024
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).