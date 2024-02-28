Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
ISP IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20230198
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28 November 2023

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation consists of a bilateral loan facility / multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to provide of financing to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. 30% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will provide funding to the promoter, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP), with the aim of generating additional lending to Italian SMEs and MidCaps (30%), which is still at suboptimal levels.


The operation foresees that at least 30% of the loans will be dedicated to Climate Action projects: it is envisaged that the 30% MidCap share will facilitate the deployment of the larger CA projects which wouldn't be implemented by SMEs.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries. Specific Climate Action related eligibility criteria (based on the project nature) will apply to at least 30% of the allocations.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 28/05/2024

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
28 Februar 2024
28 Mai 2024

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Italien Durchleitungsdarlehen