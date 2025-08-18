Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
BELMONTE ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20230190
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 9 April 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BEKA CREDIT SL

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation is a de-linked risk sharing guarantee covering up to 50% of the credit risk associated with Spanish/Luxembourg private credit fund loans to increase lending capacity to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain and Portugal.

Ziele

The aim is to promote and accelerate private sector investments as well as enhance access to finance for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, a backbone in terms of growth and employment for the Spanish and Portuguese economy. Approximately 55% of loans will also support SMEs that operate in regions with a higher unemployment rate than the national average (i.e. cohesion/convergence regions).

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 100 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 280 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 18/08/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
18 August 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Spanien Durchleitungsdarlehen