TECHEU TRATON MOBILITY DEVELOPMENT RDI

Referenz: 20230187

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

TRATON SE

The project will support Traton Group's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in modular vehicle architecture.

Ziele

The objectives are to provide standardised interfaces, enhance flexibility, enable rapid technology integration and optimise production. The project aims to support interchangeable systems and modules, improve adaptability to meet specific customer requirements, ensure quick and scalable introduction of new technologies and reduce development lead times.

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1218 million

Umweltaspekte

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing RDI facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 2/12/2025