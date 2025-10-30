TECHEU TRATON MOBILITY DEVELOPMENT RDI

Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Referenz: 20230187
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

TRATON SE

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will support Traton Group's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in modular vehicle architecture.

Ziele

The objectives are to provide standardised interfaces, enhance flexibility, enable rapid technology integration and optimise production. The project aims to support interchangeable systems and modules, improve adaptability to meet specific customer requirements, ensure quick and scalable introduction of new technologies and reduce development lead times.

Sektor(en)

  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 500 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1218 million

Umweltaspekte

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing RDI facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 2/12/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
30 Oktober 2025
2 Dezember 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Schweden Deutschland Industrie