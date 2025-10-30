TECHEU TRATON MOBILITY DEVELOPMENT RDI

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 8 Dezember 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutTRATON SE
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will support Traton Group's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in modular vehicle architecture.
Ziele
The objectives are to provide standardised interfaces, enhance flexibility, enable rapid technology integration and optimise production. The project aims to support interchangeable systems and modules, improve adaptability to meet specific customer requirements, ensure quick and scalable introduction of new technologies and reduce development lead times.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1218 million
Umweltaspekte
The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing RDI facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 2/12/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).