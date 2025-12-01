BORKUM RIFFGRUND 3 OFFSHORE WIND FARM

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 Dezember 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutOERSTED A/S
Ort
Beschreibung
Design, implementation and operation of a 913 MW fixed-bottom offshore wind farm located in the North Sea, within the German Exclusive Economic Zone.
Ziele
This project will contribute to the achievement of both national and EU energy and decarbonisation objectives by increasing the supply of renewable electricity.
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 800 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 2486 million
Umweltaspekte
The project is located in a dedicated zone for offshore wind development in the German Economic Exclusive Zone of the North Sea. Wind farms adhere to Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required. The competent authority required an EIA to be conducted, and the promoter delivered the project's EIA studies as part of permitting process. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private entity and the offshore wind farm will likely be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and subsequent 2014/25/EU, hence private sector procurement procedures are expected to apply. However, if during project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).