UGANDA TELECOM TOWER EXPANSION

Referenz: 20220268
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21 Februar 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

TOWERCO OF AFRICA UGANDA LTD

Ort

Beschreibung

The project relates to the construction of 659 new mobile sites in Uganda. At least 50% of the towers will be located in rural areas without mobile service coverage.

Ziele

The aim is to provide mobile coverage in areas that have currently no access to a mobile-broadband network and increase capacity in areas where the current mobile networks are saturated.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 16 million (EUR 15 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 85 million (EUR 80 million)

Umweltaspekte

If located within the EU, these activities would neither fall under Annexes I nor II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU. However, the Construction and expansion of communications towers is included in the Schedule 5 of the Ugandan National Environment act of 2019, listing types of projects for which an environmental and social impact assessment is mandatory for obtaining the approval of the projects. Full environmental and social details will be assessed during appraisal

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 30/12/2023

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
14 Dezember 2022
30 Dezember 2023

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Uganda Telekommunikation