ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Dezember 2019
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutPRIVATE ENTITY(IES),PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Ort
Beschreibung
The project regards a global authorisation to fund smaller scale operations either directly or indirectly through debt, guarantees, quasi-equity, equity participations or private equity funds. The project's financing comes from Investment Facility resources and the Bank's own resources under the Cotonou Infrastructure Package.
Ziele
The project will be in accordance with the objectives set out for the Cotonou Agreement, to help reduce poverty in sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP), by contributing to sustained economic growth, with a particular focus on the private sector. The project will enable the Bank to support smaller ACP economies, that normally generate smaller financing opportunities, and to facilitate access to long-term financing across a wide range of sectors.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 139 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Genehmigt - 16/03/2020
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).