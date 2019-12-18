ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

Referenz: 20190670

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Dezember 2019

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

PRIVATE ENTITY(IES),PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)

The project regards a global authorisation to fund smaller scale operations either directly or indirectly through debt, guarantees, quasi-equity, equity participations or private equity funds. The project's financing comes from Investment Facility resources and the Bank's own resources under the Cotonou Infrastructure Package.

Ziele

The project will be in accordance with the objectives set out for the Cotonou Agreement, to help reduce poverty in sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP), by contributing to sustained economic growth, with a particular focus on the private sector. The project will enable the Bank to support smaller ACP economies, that normally generate smaller financing opportunities, and to facilitate access to long-term financing across a wide range of sectors.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 139 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 300 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 16/03/2020