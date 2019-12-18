Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

Referenz: 20190670
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Dezember 2019

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

PRIVATE ENTITY(IES),PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)

Ort

Beschreibung

The project regards a global authorisation to fund smaller scale operations either directly or indirectly through debt, guarantees, quasi-equity, equity participations or private equity funds. The project's financing comes from Investment Facility resources and the Bank's own resources under the Cotonou Infrastructure Package.

Ziele

The project will be in accordance with the objectives set out for the Cotonou Agreement, to help reduce poverty in sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP), by contributing to sustained economic growth, with a particular focus on the private sector. The project will enable the Bank to support smaller ACP economies, that normally generate smaller financing opportunities, and to facilitate access to long-term financing across a wide range of sectors.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 139 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 300 million

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 16/03/2020

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Afrika, Karibik und Pazifik Durchleitungsdarlehen Energie