Suche starten DE menü
 
 Startseite

Als LGBTIQ+-inklusiver Arbeitgeber feiern wir die Luxembourg Pride Week.

Mehr  
Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
    Meistbesuchte Seiten

        TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        70.000.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Deutschland : 70.000.000 €
        Telekommunikation : 70.000.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        30/06/2026 : 70.000.000 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        23/05/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        22 Dezember 2025
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 30/06/2026
        20250679
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II
        ZWECKVERBAND BREITBANDVERSORGUNG LANDKREIS LOERRACH
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 70 million
        EUR 141 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The project concerns the rollout of very high capacity networks in the district of Lörrach in Germany. The long-term target is to connect every household with an optical fibre cable for the provision of Gigabit broadband services by 2030. The investments will enable an additional 30 000 homes connected with access to Gigabit fixed line broadband services, mainly in the so called "grey areas", suburban and urban areas with limited alternative broadband services. The project will bring a significant uplift of the broadband service offering as the customers are today often served by less developed broadband services below 30 Mbps.

        The long-term target is to connect every household with an optical fibre broadband access line by 2030. The current rollout is focused on areas with limited ultra-high speed broadband coverage. The investments will enable thousands of homes with access to gigabit fixed line broadband services. The implementation will take place from 2026 to 2030. The project will bring a significant uplift of the broadband service offering up to gigabit services.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        The Project concerns the roll-out of Very High Capacity Networks in Germany focusing on suburban areas in the district of Lörrach . It will address the market failure to invest in lower-density areas due to the high commercial risks and costs involved. The project will enable more users to benefit from the access to information, digital services and better communication. The project is fully in line with the EU 2030 Digital Decade targets, stating that all households should have access to Gigabit connectivity by 2030. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. The Project is expected to deliver very good economic rate of return and broader social benefit.

        This will be the Borrower's second EIB loan. EIB's offer is appreciated for a combination of financial and non-financial features. The loan will increase the affordability of the Borrower's substantial investment programme into broadband infrastructure by providing a stable funding base alongside public subsidies and commercial bank loans. The loan will lengthen the maturity profile of the borrower's financial debt, bringing it more in line with the economic life of the underlying project. Furthermore, flexibility thanks to the long availability period and grace period, as well as flexible interest rate arrangements, especially long-term fixed interest rates, compare favourably with market alternatives.

        The Promoter is an experienced broadband network constructor. Therefore, no technical advice was sought. The monitoring of the Project will take place via annual Project Progress Reports.


        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works typically have limited residual environmental effects as they are mainly carried out alongside existing transport infrastructure such as roads.

        The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        12 Mai 2026
        30 Juni 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        23/05/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        23 May 2026
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        261974001
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20250679
        Sektor(en)
        Telekommunikation
        Regionen
        Europäische Union
        Länder
        Deutschland
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        23/05/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II
        Datenblätter
        TECHEU BREITBAND LOERRACH II

        Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

        Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
        Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
        Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
        Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

        Medienanfragen

        Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

        Beschwerdeverfahren

        Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

        „Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

        Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

        Weitere Veröffentlichungen