SVS - NORTH BOHEMIAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

The project will support investments in water supply and wastewater infrastructure in the Usti nad Labem region of the Czech Republic. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations and improve the quality and resilience of safely managed water supply and sanitation services in the project area. The project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Economic and Social Cohesion as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.





The project will support the creation of public goods, generating positive public health and environmental benefits which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of water supply and sanitation systems in the project area while increasing its resilience against climate related risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





The EIB support is expected to bring an increased value added by lowering the project's cost of funding (including by enabling the Promoter's access to a PSLF grant) and offering a tenor longer than the one normally proposed by other financers. Considering the project's funding needs, it is expected that the EIB support will contribute to accelerate its overall implementation.