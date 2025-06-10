SVS - NORTH BOHEMIAN WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Referenz: 20250333

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24 Juni 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SEVEROCESKA VODARENSKA SPOLECNOST AS

The project covers various investments related to the rehabilitation, modernisation and development of the water and wastewater infrastructure in the Ústi nad Labem region within the period of 2026-2030.

Ziele

The project will contribute to ensuring continued compliance with key EU directives in the water sector.

Sektor(en)

Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

CZK 1359 million (EUR 56 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

CZK 1890 million (EUR 77 million)

Umweltaspekte

The project will contribute to ensuring compliance in particular with the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC and 2024/3019/EU) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be respected. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the Bank's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 10/06/2025