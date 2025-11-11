CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
The multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) will finance investments promoted by public sector entities in Romania.
The aim is to support projects mainly located in the Just Transition regions of Romania.
The operation focuses on financing via EIB's Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan the infrastructure projects promoted by public authorities or private entities with a public-service mission predominantly in the JT regions of Romania under the PSLF facility. This facility includes both a grant and a loan component. The grant, provided by the European Commission, amounts to 25% of the EIB loan, in compliance with the 90% cumul rule. Additionally, projects located outside JT territories may also be financed under this MBIL; however, in such cases, the EIB loan is capped at a maximum of 50% of the project cost, and no EC grant is provided.
The CEC Bank is among the leading banks in Romania, and is fully-owned by the Romanian State, represented by the Ministry of Finance. It also has the largest network among Romanian banks with more than 1,000 branches and agencies. Targeting the public sector is expressly embedded in CEC Bank's mission and it is one of the most active lenders to the public sector entities in Romania, with extensive experience in structuring and offering integrated financial solutions addressing the needs of this specific customer segment.
The EIB loan can be disbursed with a long maturity, at favourable conditions and in local currency. The benefits of the EIB loan will be extended to the final beneficiaries for their long-term investment projects.
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.