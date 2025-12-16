IREN CLIMATE ACTION & CIRCULAR ECONOMY LOAN II

The Project supports investments in municipal waste collection infrastructure and energy efficiency measures. It incentivises waste reduction, improved source separation and enhances traceability and segregation rates. In parallel, the installation of building-integrated renewable energy systems contributes to decarbonising the building stock.





The operation aligns with EU and EIB policy priorities in climate action, circular economy and energy efficiency. It supports the objectives of the "European Green Deal", the "Circular Economy Action Plan", the "Energy Efficiency Directive", the "Energy Performance of Buildings Directive" and "REPowerEU" by promoting clean energy, reducing emissions and enhancing energy independence.





The Project addresses market failures such as underinvestment in recycling infrastructure, high upfront costs and long payback periods for energy efficiency and waste management components, and coordination challenges in deploying PAYT ("Pay As You Throw"). By aggregating small-scale interventions, the operation enables efficient financing and unlocks positive externalities including reduced carbon emissions, improved air quality and enhanced public health.





The operation is considered both financially and economically viable, with performance indicators aligned with sector benchmarks. Overall, the economic qualitative rate of return ("ERR") of the Project is considered "Very Good" and the broader social benefit rating is "Good".





The Promoter is experienced and well-equipped to implement the Project, using proven technologies and benefiting from national support schemes.





The EIB support to the Project will bring a tangible financial value added by lowering the associated cost of funding and offering, amongst others, a longer tenor than typically available in the market. The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current volatile market conditions, impacted by the ongoing trade conflict and geopolitical issues.