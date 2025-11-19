IPTO DODECANESE INTERCONNECTION

The Project will interconnect the Dodecanese islands, which currently rely on local diesel and Heavy Fuel Oil power generation, to the Hellenic Electricity Transmission System. It will enable the development and integration of additional renewable capacity, delivering significant economic benefits through local and general impacts by addressing multiple market failures. The Project also supports regional development and cohesion.





The net benefits of the Project translate into a fair economic profitability and broader social benefits. The good governance framework underpins overall good quality and results of the Project.





The Project is consistent with national and EU climate and energy goals and aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of this Project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability, and Economic and Social Cohesion. The financing of the Project will contribute to the Bank's Energy Lending Policy themes on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks).





The proposed operation meets the required funding needs of the Promoter, by providing an amortising loan with a long tenor and an adequate pre-amortisation period, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB loan is expected to further improve the Promoter's maturity profile as well as the diversification of its funding sources.