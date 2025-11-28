TECH-EU COMAU ADVANCED AUTOMATION RDI

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of research, innovation and digitalisation as it promotes advanced automation in sustainable mobility and other industries addressed by the EU Green Deal.





The Project strengthens the know-how and expertise of a leading EU supplier of industrial automation and advanced robotics, thus supporting the competitiveness of the European supply chain for advanced manufacturing technologies.





Due to the Promoter's close collaboration with the academia, customer industries and suppliers, the Project contributes to the diffusion of knowledge in these advanced technologies in Europe and brings positive stimulus to further R&D and innovation.





The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal. Part of the Project contributes to the Bank's Economic and Social Cohesion transversal policy objective as well as to Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objective. Part of the Project's activities are also aligned with the objectives of the EIB RePowerEU package.





The Project contributes entirely to the EIB core strategic priority "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (Tech-EU).





The financing of this Project supports therefore activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities.





The Project is expected to generate positive environmental and social impacts.





The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the funding needs of the Promoter providing additional flexibility in terms of longer tenors and lower cost of funding. The EIB funding is expected to improve the Promoter financial structure by spreading out its repayment profile, reducing the cost of newly incurred indebtedness as well as diversifying its funding base.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.