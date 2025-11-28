TECH-EU COMAU ADVANCED AUTOMATION RDI

Referenz: 20250165

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

COMAU SPA

The project comprises of a selection of the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation on robotics, advanced automation solutions, e-mobility, advanced machine tools, as well as on digitalisation. The project will be carried out primarily in Italy and to a smaller extent in France over the period between 2025 and 2028.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of research, innovation and digitalisation as it promotes advanced automation in sustainable mobility and other industries addressed by the EU Green Deal.





The Project strengthens the know-how and expertise of a leading EU supplier of industrial automation and advanced robotics, thus supporting the competitiveness of the European supply chain for advanced manufacturing technologies.





Due to the Promoter's close collaboration with the academia, customer industries and suppliers, the Project contributes to the diffusion of knowledge in these advanced technologies in Europe and brings positive stimulus to further R&D and innovation.





The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal. Part of the Project contributes to the Bank's Economic and Social Cohesion transversal policy objective as well as to Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objective. Part of the Project's activities are also aligned with the objectives of the EIB RePowerEU package.





The Project contributes entirely to the EIB core strategic priority "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (Tech-EU).





The financing of this Project supports therefore activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities.





The Project is expected to generate positive environmental and social impacts.





The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the funding needs of the Promoter providing additional flexibility in terms of longer tenors and lower cost of funding. The EIB funding is expected to improve the Promoter financial structure by spreading out its repayment profile, reducing the cost of newly incurred indebtedness as well as diversifying its funding base.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Ziele

The project aims to support the promoter in developing innovative and more efficient solutions for key applications, including logistics, automation in renewable energy equipment manufacturing, circular economy, and e-mobility, where the research, development and innovation activities focus on creating cutting edge products and technologies to serve the automotive electrification value chain. Investments in digitalisation and cybersecurity are primarily directed toward integrating advanced solutions into the promoter's products.

Sektor(en)

Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 113 million

Umweltaspekte

The project consists of research, development and innovation activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 19/12/2025