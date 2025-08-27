SOUTHERN NEIGHBOURHOOD ALTA SEMPER FUND II

Unterzeichnung(en)
The project supports the growth of local pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and, to a lesser extent, in Sub-Saharan Africa, through participation in a private equity fund that invests to enhance affordable access to quality disruptive technology and medical services. The project is expected to be strongly aligned with EU trade interests with many portfolio companies that are either expected to source equipment from EU-based suppliers or partner with EU pharmaceutical and MedTech companies to provide regional services.
The project supports the growth of local companies and enhances affordable access to quality healthcare products and medical services for final beneficiaries, through investments that will contribute to fulfilling the financing gap of growth capital for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, predominantly in Northern Africa (Egypt and Morocco), and to a lower extent in Sub-Saharan Africa. This project is not only aligned with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package, reinforcing the EU's world-leading position as an innovative trade powerhouse in the life sciences and healthcare sector, but also aims to contribute to the 2030 ambition set by the EU under the EU Global Health Strategy and the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package, to strengthen African pharmaceutical systems with regional manufacturing capacities to meet local needs and demand, by promoting research and cross-border innovation in healthcare. The project will support local healthcare system strengthening through private-sector investments into the equitable access to specialised clinical care. The project is expected to contribute to Northern Africa's inclusive economic growth, sustainable and resilient human development, whilst also encouraging the development of the healthcare sector and vital job creation in Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa.
This project supports the delivery of healthcare services and products across Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan African countries, while also fostering R&D investments by pharmaceutical and MedTech companies. Aligned with the EU's Global Gateway strategy to strengthen global health systems, the initiative will channel investments into local healthcare champions that serve diverse population segments, thereby expanding access to care and promoting private sector development. By easing financing constraints for smaller, high-growth companies?often hindered by limited track records and high due diligence costs?the operation helps bridge information gaps and sends a strong market signal to attract further private investment. It is also expected to boost health sector trade between North Africa and Europe, particularly through support for companies in countries like Egypt and Morocco that are likely to source manufacturing equipment from EU suppliers and distribute products such as renal care consumables. The operation combines tailored financial solutions with non-financial support, leveraging an innovative funding structure to mobilize additional capital and maximize long-term developmental impact.
The project will be implemented in line with the requirements of applicable national and EU environmental and social legislation as well as the relevant EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
The Bank will require that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
