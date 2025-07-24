SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VIII

The Project supports the multi-sector investment programme of the City of Szczecin in Poland and will contribute to implementing the City's Development Strategy and Climate Action Plan. It is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CAES) mainly through climate adaptation measures, sustainable urban transport and energy efficiency building renovations.

Also, the Project contributes to EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. The Project is therefore eligible under Article 309 of the TFEU point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Furthermore, the Project addresses several market failures, generating positive externalities through an improved provision of facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in form of higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities and improvement of the quality of life of residents.

The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple SDGs, the most significant one being the contribution to sustainable cities and communities.

Finally, the EIB loan with its flexible conditions (long tenor matching the economic life of assets financed, flexible drawdowns conditions, long grace and availability periods) addresses the City's funding needs and contributes to the stability of the City's financing sources.