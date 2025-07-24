Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VIII

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
70.546.737,21 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 70.546.737,21 €
Stadtentwicklung : 70.546.737,21 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/09/2025 : 70.546.737,21 €
Datenblätter
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VIII
Übersicht
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VIII
09/09/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VIII

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Juni 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/09/2025
20250100
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VIII
CITY OF SZCZECIN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 300 million (EUR 70 million)
PLN 660 million (EUR 155 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is structured as a framework loan that supports the multi-annual investment programme of the City of Szczecin in Poland, including schemes of integrated urban development and regeneration, sustainable mobility, public buildings, energy efficiency renovations, open public spaces, green areas, municipal social infrastructure.

The project concerns construction, renovation, refurbishment and upgrade of urban infrastructure, comprising, among others, public buildings (e.g. cultural heritage, educational and sport facilities etc.), open public spaces, as well as sustainable mobility schemes (e.g. bicycle and pedestrian paths, public transport infrastructure, greening and refurbishment of urban roads, including road safety and climate adaptation measures). All schemes will be implemented in the City of Szczecin.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the multi-sector investment programme of the City of Szczecin in Poland and will contribute to implementing the City's Development Strategy and Climate Action Plan. It is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CAES) mainly through climate adaptation measures, sustainable urban transport and energy efficiency building renovations.

Also, the Project contributes to EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. The Project is therefore eligible under Article 309 of the TFEU point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Furthermore, the Project addresses several market failures, generating positive externalities through an improved provision of facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in form of higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities and improvement of the quality of life of residents.

The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple SDGs, the most significant one being the contribution to sustainable cities and communities.

Finally, the EIB loan with its flexible conditions (long tenor matching the economic life of assets financed, flexible drawdowns conditions, long grace and availability periods) addresses the City's funding needs and contributes to the stability of the City's financing sources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter is deemed to have adequate capacity to ensure compliance with the relevant EU legislation, mainly SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). Similarly, for new and refurbished buildings, the Promoter is deemed capable of ensuring compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings. The project is expected to contribute to the EIB's objectives of climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES).

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
24 Juli 2025
17 September 2025
09/09/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VIII
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VIII
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Aug 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
245420011
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20250100
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
