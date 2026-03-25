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BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
350.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 350.000.000 €
Energie : 350.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/05/2026 : 350.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
28/03/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 November 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/05/2026
20250056
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 900 million
EUR 1200 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

The EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to La Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel to support the development of the renewable energy sector in France. La Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.

The Project is expected to return a positive economic rate of return and broader social benefits by generating clean and renewable power and supporting the development of cost-effective solutions to reduce emissions while contributing to the system's security of supply. In addition, the Project contributes to economic growth and qualified employment in the green sectors. The renewable energy projects are expected to benefit from market-based instruments, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective of supporting the market integration of renewable energy projects.

The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion.

The rating of the RE projects is very good, as they are expected to implement mature renewable energy technologies addressing a high degree of market integration (by participating in the wholesale energy market). The operation is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (renewable energy) and environment (tackling climate change).


The operation will contribute to strengthening the security and resilience of EU energy infrastructure by applying cybersecurity-related eligibility criteria to financed solar installations.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The aim is to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support theEIB's public disclosure

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate

Phase
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
25 März 2026
26 Mai 2026
Weitere Unterlagen
28/03/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Mar 2026
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
256301836
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20250056
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
28/03/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
Andere Links
Übersicht
BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II
Datenblätter
BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

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