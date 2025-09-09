Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
BFCM ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

Referenz: 20250056
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 21 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL

Ort

Beschreibung

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).

Ziele

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 900 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 1200 million

Umweltaspekte

The aim is to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support theEIB's public disclosure

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 9/09/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Frankreich Energie