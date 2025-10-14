CORPS GRAND-DUCAL INCENDIE ET DE SECOURS - CALT

The Project concerns the construction of a new logistics and technical support centre (Centre d'Appui logistique et technique - CALT) of the national Fire intervention and safety agency of Luxembourg (CGDIS) near Mersch. By strengthening preparedness and improving the conditions for a rapid disaster response, the Project strengthens resilience and security on the territory of Luxembourg and beyond and as such is a European public good. The Project responds to a strong increase in the volume of security and safety interventions in the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg, driven inter alia by sustained population growth and a growing frequency of extreme weather events.





The Project has distinct technical features that are expected to contribute to better, faster and more efficient service delivery, such as optimised flows of persons and equipment; optimal fitting-out of workstations in workshops, logistics and administration; digitalisation of all logistical and technical processes to increase their efficiency; and automation of logistics. As a consequence, it is expected that the Project will significantly upgrade the speed and effectiveness of the interventions of the civil protection mechanism for the minimisation of impacts on public health and the environment, as well as for the prevention of a variety of emergencies, ranging from daily ones to less frequent major emergencies such as climate-related extreme weather events, terrorist attacks, and other security-related threats. In sum, the Project strengthens Europe's resilience and security and therefore fully contributes to the Bank's horizontal objective Security & Defence.





In addition, the Project contributes 100% to Climate Action - to mitigation thanks to the building's excellent energy efficiency properties and to adaptation by improving the population's preparedness and resilience to climate-related extreme weather events.













The EIB will provide financing for civil protection infrastructure with loan maturities of up to 25 years, offering a longer-term option compared to the 20-year maximum typically provided by commercial banks. The EIB financing allows the client to secure funding with an up to five-year loan availability period, providing the client with greater flexibility in managing the investment program.





EIB technical expertise and/or advisory services were not sought by the promoter at Project preparation. At Project implementation, annual Project Progress Reports will be requested to ensure correct Project monitoring and compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.