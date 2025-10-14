CORPS GRAND-DUCAL INCENDIE ET DE SECOURS - CALT

Unterzeichnung(en)
The project will finance the modernisation of CALT (Centre d'appui logistique et technique), the Logistics and Technical Support Centre of the Luxembourg's Grand-Ducal Fire and Safety Brigade.
By increasing the Grand-Ducal Fire and Safety Brigade's preparedness and capacity to respond to fires and other incidents, the project is expected to improve the overall safety of Luxembourg's population. By improving the level of Luxembourg's disaster preparedness and management, the project contributes to the vertical EIB Public Policy Goal (PPG) of Natural resource use, management and protection.
The Project concerns the construction of a new logistics and technical support centre (Centre d'Appui logistique et technique - CALT) of the national Fire intervention and safety agency of Luxembourg (CGDIS) near Mersch. By strengthening preparedness and improving the conditions for a rapid disaster response, the Project strengthens resilience and security on the territory of Luxembourg and beyond and as such is a European public good. The Project responds to a strong increase in the volume of security and safety interventions in the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg, driven inter alia by sustained population growth and a growing frequency of extreme weather events.
The Project has distinct technical features that are expected to contribute to better, faster and more efficient service delivery, such as optimised flows of persons and equipment; optimal fitting-out of workstations in workshops, logistics and administration; digitalisation of all logistical and technical processes to increase their efficiency; and automation of logistics. As a consequence, it is expected that the Project will significantly upgrade the speed and effectiveness of the interventions of the civil protection mechanism for the minimisation of impacts on public health and the environment, as well as for the prevention of a variety of emergencies, ranging from daily ones to less frequent major emergencies such as climate-related extreme weather events, terrorist attacks, and other security-related threats. In sum, the Project strengthens Europe's resilience and security and therefore fully contributes to the Bank's horizontal objective Security & Defence.
In addition, the Project contributes 100% to Climate Action - to mitigation thanks to the building's excellent energy efficiency properties and to adaptation by improving the population's preparedness and resilience to climate-related extreme weather events.
The EIB will provide financing for civil protection infrastructure with loan maturities of up to 25 years, offering a longer-term option compared to the 20-year maximum typically provided by commercial banks. The EIB financing allows the client to secure funding with an up to five-year loan availability period, providing the client with greater flexibility in managing the investment program.
EIB technical expertise and/or advisory services were not sought by the promoter at Project preparation. At Project implementation, annual Project Progress Reports will be requested to ensure correct Project monitoring and compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.
The Promoter will be required to act in compliance with the relevant EU environmental legislation. The EIB's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity in applying the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, as relevant and transposed to the national legislation. The applicability of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Where needed, EIAs must take into account the possible cumulative effects with other investment schemes. In particular, for those schemes likely to affect Natura 2000 sites, the EIA has to include the appropriate assessment under Article 6(3) of the Habitats Directive, which has to be made on the basis of the site-specific conservation objectives as defined by the competent authority and reflected in their decision. As the project mainly concerns the construction of a new building, the Bank will review the Promoter's compliance with the Energy performance of buildings directive (Directive EU/2018/844) at appraisal and during the allocation phase. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation. This contribution will be determined at appraisal.
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, notably 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
