THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

The Project will contribute to the implementation of Thessaloniki's Development Strategy, the 2030 Climate Neutrality Action Plan and the 2030 Climate Neutrality Commitments.





The Project is expected to contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability through sustainable urban transport and energy efficiency measures in public buildings. The Project will contribute to economic and social cohesion objective of the Bank. The City of Thessaloniki (the "City" or "Municipality" or "Thessaloniki") is under Central Macedonia NUTS II region, which is considered as transition region for the 2021-2027 Programming Period.





The operation is expected to be eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for less developed regions and point (c) common interest. In terms of addressing market failures, the Project will generate positive externalities through an improved provision of facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life of residents.





Finally, the EIB would be providing financial added value, through its competitive and long term financing terms aligned with the economic life of the Project assets, flexible disbursement schedule and free of charge technical assistance/ advisory.