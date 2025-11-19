ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR

Through the country's public utility company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), this operation will finance investments in transmission, distribution, and renewable electricity generation infrastructure in Costa Rica. As such, the project will support the regional integration of electricity networks in Central America, thereby directly contributing to the Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative in the region.





The project will likely address market failures of negative externalities (in particular climate and environmental ones) through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, and the improving of security and reliability of power supply, as well as through avoided public health costs.





By supporting Costa Rica's energy transition and carbon neutrality goals and achievement of the National Decarbonisation Plan (2018-2050), the operation is fully aligned with the EU Multi-annual Indicative Programme's (2021-2027) key priority area in Costa Rica.





The competitive EIB financing will support ICE to proceed with the works with the potential to crowd-in additional investors, both public and private. In particular, the EIB will provide customised financial terms (including tailored loan tenor and grace period) and technical guidance aimed at enhancing the Promoter's operational standards, with particular emphasis on improving environmental and social practices.





The operation will support the advancement of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDGs 7, 11, 13 and 17.