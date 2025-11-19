ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
This is a sub-operation of the EU's Global Gateway in Costa Rica (CR) under the ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION OF CENTRAL AMERICA Lending Envelope, which contributes to implement the Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative in Central America. Through the public utility company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), this flagship project will finance the construction and upgrade of transmission and distribution grids while supporting initiatives to promote renewable energy generation in Costa Rica.
The loan aims to expand the capacities and improve the quality and reliability of electricity transmission and distribution, as well as of electricity generation in the country.
Through the country's public utility company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), this operation will finance investments in transmission, distribution, and renewable electricity generation infrastructure in Costa Rica. As such, the project will support the regional integration of electricity networks in Central America, thereby directly contributing to the Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative in the region.
The project will likely address market failures of negative externalities (in particular climate and environmental ones) through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, and the improving of security and reliability of power supply, as well as through avoided public health costs.
By supporting Costa Rica's energy transition and carbon neutrality goals and achievement of the National Decarbonisation Plan (2018-2050), the operation is fully aligned with the EU Multi-annual Indicative Programme's (2021-2027) key priority area in Costa Rica.
The competitive EIB financing will support ICE to proceed with the works with the potential to crowd-in additional investors, both public and private. In particular, the EIB will provide customised financial terms (including tailored loan tenor and grace period) and technical guidance aimed at enhancing the Promoter's operational standards, with particular emphasis on improving environmental and social practices.
The operation will support the advancement of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDGs 7, 11, 13 and 17.
The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.