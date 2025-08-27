POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING III

The project structured as a Framework Loan will co-finance investment schemes under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) within the Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plan (CAP SP) 2023-2027 (CCI: 2023PL06AFSP001). As the fourth operation of its kind in Poland, this operation continues to support the state's co-financing contribution under the EAFRD, reinforcing the country's long-term rural development strategy.

The aim is to support selected measures of the Polish Rural Development Programme during the period 2023-2027. The loan will finance selected investments under Articles 73, 77 and 78 of Regulation 2021/2115. It will primarily target farm-level investments, downstream processing, distribution to enhance competitiveness and add value to primary production. Additionally, it will support forestry and rural infrastructure development as well as Community Led Local Development initiatives, contributing to environmental sustainability and climate change goals. The project will also fund training and advisory services, as well as complementary initiatives to maximise the effectiveness and long-term impact of investments. This will promote rural development, sustainability and competitiveness, ensuring the efficient utilisation of EU grants.