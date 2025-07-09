Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
ISP PAN-EU REPOWEREU FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 320.000.000 €
Energie : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/07/2025 : 40.000.000 €
24/07/2025 : 40.000.000 €
24/07/2025 : 160.000.000 €
24/07/2025 : 160.000.000 €
15/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ISP PAN-EU REPOWEREU FL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Juni 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/07/2025
20240847
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ISP PAN-EU REPOWEREU FL
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 670 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation concerns a Framework Loan to Intesa Sanpaolo for the purpose of financing investments into renewable projects mainly in Italy and other EU countries.

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation, and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The operation consists of a funding line to Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) to support the development of renewable energy (RE) projects mainly in Italy and other EU countries. ISP will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive and long-term financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.


By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects that would otherwise not be possible to reach directly. Moreover, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, by facilitating lending in the sector and by diversifying its financing sources.


The RE projects are expected to benefit from market-based instruments, and thereby contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects. The production of electricity from low carbon sources addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities by reducing carbon emissions and other air pollution compared to fossil-fuel generation. Moreover, the storage project will contribute to security of supply of the energy system.


The operation is expected to achieve an excellent economic return considering the economic value of the electricity generated and contribution to CO2 emission reductions, and an excellent Broader Social Benefit. The financial intermediary has accumulated relevant experience in climate finance and track-record in the renewable energy sector.


The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion, also contributing to the EU decarbonisation goals and REPower EU Action Plan.


The operation is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (renewable energy) and environment (tackling climate change). Part of the investment are expected to be located in the EIB Cohesion Regions, in particular in Less Developed Regions, therefore the operation is also eligible under Article 309 (a) Less Developed Regions.


In addition, the EIB has provided advice and introduction of EIB Green CAES eligibility criteria.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
9 Juli 2025
24 Juli 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
15/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ISP PAN-EU REPOWEREU FL
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ISP PAN-EU REPOWEREU FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
240752462
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240847
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

