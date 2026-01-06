Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
125.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 125.000.000 €
Energie : 125.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/02/2026 : 125.000.000 €
FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
08/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 September 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/02/2026
20240828
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
FLUVIUS SYSTEM OPERATOR
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 125 million
EUR 300 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

This operation concerns the purchase of Green Bonds, with proceeds financing new eligible projects in the Flemish Region. The Green Finance Framework includes investments in green infrastructure (such as electricity distribution infrastructure for renewable energy integration and retrofitting gas networks for renewable or low-carbon gases), energy efficiency, and sustainable water and wastewater management. However, the Promoter has indicated that the projects to be financed with the bond proceeds will mainly relate to the electricity sector, including distribution network infrastructure and/or equipment, as well as LED rollout in public lighting. Therefore, to ensure a streamlined appraisal, such projects will focus exclusively on electricity sector investments.

The aim is to support the EU renewable energy and greenhouse gas emission reduction, as well as competitive and secure energy objectives. The project is expected to contribute to the EIB Group's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, sustainable use and protection of water resources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Most of the projects financed with the bond proceeds are expected to fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by EIA 2014/52/EU, requiring screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III of the same Directive, to determine the need for any EIA. The impacts that can be typically expected relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC Directives).

The promoter shall ensure that the contracts for the project implementation have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
6 Januar 2026
16 Februar 2026
08/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Jan 2026
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
252154494
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240828
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
08/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Weitere Veröffentlichungen