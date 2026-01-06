FLUVIUS GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Most of the projects financed with the bond proceeds are expected to fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by EIA 2014/52/EU, requiring screening by the national competent authority on the basis of Annex III of the same Directive, to determine the need for any EIA. The impacts that can be typically expected relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC Directives).