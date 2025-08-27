KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
The project will finance the rehabilitation and construction of water treatment facilities in Karachi to increase safe water supply and improve water security.
The aim is to rehabilitate and modernise water treatment facilities in Karachi to significantly enhance the city's water supply and improve water security for its rapidly growing population, as per the strategic objectives of the Sindh Water Policy 2023 and the Sindh WASH Sector Development Plan 2016-2026. The project also contributes to achieve several Sustainable Development Goals (1, 3, 6, 11, 13).
The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as the EIB's environmental and social standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the installation of more efficient equipment as well as by improving drinking water quantity and quality. This will also improve public health and climate change adaptation due to better availability and security of water supply. Most of the schemes to be financed under the investment loan are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. However, some of the investments may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) if located in the EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Where a formal EIA is required (or would be required, were the project located in the EU), a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the Bank, and published on its website. The promoter will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for EIB financing have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. Additionally, such schemes should comply with the EIB's environmental and social standards. The principles of relevant EU Directives will be also verified at appraisal. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, sustainable use of water resources.
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.