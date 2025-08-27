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ANGELINI VENTURES

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
75.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 37.500.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 75.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/11/2025 : 37.500.000 €
21/11/2025 : 37.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
28/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ANGELINI VENTURES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und Angelini Ventures unterstützen europäische Start-ups mit 150 Mio. Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 Januar 2026
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/11/2025
20240725
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ANGELINI VENTURES
ANGELINI VENTURES SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 75 million
EUR 150 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project aims to implement a co-investment facility with Angelini Ventures S.p.A., an Italian corporate venture capital firm. The facility will target early- to growth-stage innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as Mid-Caps in the life sciences sector.

The co-investment vehicle has been assessed by the EIB as investing only in private companies which are not operating in the utility sector nor having a status of contracting entity, therefore not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures to be followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project addresses a persistent market failure in financial markets for research, development, and innovation (RDI), particularly affecting innovative SMEs and Mid-Caps in the life sciences sector. These companies face limited access to suitable financing due to factors such as information asymmetries, high perceived risk, and lack of collateral.

The operation will establish a co-investment platform aimed at mobilising private capital to support companies active in biotechnology, medical technology, digital health, and diagnostics. By targeting early- and growth-stage firms, the project will accelerate the development and commercialisation of innovative healthcare solutions across the EU. These innovations have the potential to generate strong knowledge spillovers and contribute to improved patient outcomes, the digital transformation of healthcare, and strengthened EU competitiveness in strategic sectors. The project is expected to deliver significant socio-economic benefits and foster high-skilled employment across the Union.

The EIB investment will be key to mobilising strategic private investments in the European life sciences sector. Through its financial contribution, the EIB will provide the Promoter with additional capital to support innovative and high-growth European SMEs and Mid-Caps. It will also help attract private investors by signalling strong institutional support for strategic innovation in the life sciences sector.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter's investments concern investments for research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out with existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The co-investment vehicle has been assessed by the EIB as investing only in private companies which are not operating in the utility sector nor having a status of contracting entity, therefore not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures to be followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
27 August 2025
21 November 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
28/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ANGELINI VENTURES
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und Angelini Ventures unterstützen europäische Start-ups mit 150 Mio. Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ANGELINI VENTURES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Jan 2026
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242954422
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240725
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
28/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ANGELINI VENTURES
Andere Links
Übersicht
ANGELINI VENTURES
Datenblätter
ANGELINI VENTURES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und Angelini Ventures unterstützen europäische Start-ups mit 150 Mio. Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und Angelini Ventures unterstützen europäische Start-ups mit 150 Mio. Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
28/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ANGELINI VENTURES

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