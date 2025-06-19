JOINT INITIATIVES

The Project is strategically aligned with EU and NATO defence objectives, reinforcing Lithuania's national security priorities while enhancing the EU's strategic autonomy and allied operational readiness. It is aligned with the 2022 EU Strategic Compass and the 2025 EU White Paper on Defence and it addresses market failures and investment gaps in defence. The Project delivers significant socio-economic benefits, including infrastructure improvements, regional connectivity, and job creation.





The Bank's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by providing a substantial financial value added to the promoter, and by accelerating the fundraising process and crowding in other financiers. In addition, the Bank's long-term funding will enable the promoter to enhance their financial structure in line with the length of the PPP contract and long economic lifetime of the assets to be financed. The Bank provides advice on the bankability of the PPP contract and provides expertise in structuring and lending to PPP projects, applying standard and well tested project finance principles. This will improve the structuring of the operation through close co-operation with the promoter, the borrowers and the commercial lenders.