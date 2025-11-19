MAV RAIL INFRA MODERNIZATION PROGRAMME

The project consists of several schemes of upgrading, modernisation and renewal of TEN-T and suburban railway lines, investment in traffic control, signalling and power supply for railway lines, as well as acquisition and modernisation of various rail infrastructure maintenance vehicles and equipment.

The project is expected to improve the quality and capacity of rail infrastructure throughout Hungary, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reducing negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. These externalities include pollution from the road diesel/petrol engines and the related noise and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, sustained or increased modal share of rail as the safest mode of land transport, as well as increased safety of level crossings will lead to reduction of fatalities and serious accidents and the associated human suffering.

Being mainly located in cohesion regions, the project will also contribute to increasing the competitiveness and regional development of these regions, by improving their connectivity thus contributing to sustainable growth. Finally, by means of contributing to achieving interoperability of the EU railway system, the project is expected to improve competitiveness of rail vis à vis other modes.

The EIB financing is structured to adequately address the Borrower's financing needs for the project and will accelerate its implementation. It is enhanced by JASPERS contribution to some of the key strategic documents such as relevant railway master plans and Budapest Railway NODE strategy as well as support during CEF application including CEF Military Mobility for selected schemes.



