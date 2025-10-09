TECHEU VD SYNERISE (IEU FT)

The operation is in line with the InvestEU objective of development, deployment and scaling up of digital technologies and services in particular through Artificial Intelligence, as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation. The project finances the development and deployment of an innovative behavioural data solution. It supports investments in Digital Technologies aligned with Horizon Europe and which are key to strengthening the competitiveness of the sector for the benefit of citizens and businesses across the Union, while fully contributing to the Bank's core strategic priority '"Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and the Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". The activities are expected to facilitate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry. This operation addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by contributing to the development, adoption and scaling-up of advanced digital technologies in the EU. It supports both the relevant RDI and market expansion to build scale. The InvestEU quasi-equity financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs and Midcaps, allowing the Company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth. The envisaged EIB financing provides Synerise with a funding solution with better financial terms (fixed rate, longer tenor and availability period) and tailored to its needs and growth plans. It also provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.