SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
Framework loan with a well known EIB counterpart, with first time focus on financing mid size energy projects in Germany, France and other EU countries.
The aim is to enable the intermediary to finance small and medium-sized renewable energy projects in Germany, France, and other EU countries.
The financing of this project contributes 100% to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objectives. It concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind), located in Germany and France. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy in line with the decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plans of the Member States. The Financial Intermediary is an experienced counterpart showing a good track record in the renewable energy sector and the individual projects are expected to have a very good economic rate of return. With this operation, the EIB influences investment activity by providing financial and non-financial support that is complementary to other sources of financing and to other sources of non-financial support. The intermediated approach allows to support the medium-size bracket of renewable energy projects, addressing a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. The EIB is providing flexible and adequate financing sources, whilst contributing meaningfully to the diversification of the borrower's funding base. Finally, the operation's pan-European approach provides geographical flexibility to support the FI's sustainable financing value proposition across several EU markets.
The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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