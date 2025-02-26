ENEDIS TRANSITION AND ADAPTATION (PHASE 2)

The programme consists in electricity distribution grid investments in France to connect new renewable generation capacity and to increase the climate change resilience and reinforce the low and medium voltage networks. It contributes to the energy and climate policy objectives of the EU and the energy transition strategy and multiannual program for energy of France, as set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan and REPowerEU Action Plan. The connection of solar PV and other renewables will enable the reduction of carbon and air pollution, climate and environmental externalities. The reinforcement and increased resilience of the network will contribute to the adaptation of the distribution network to climate change, increasing the electricity security of the grid which has dimensions of public good.





The quality of the programme is reinforced by its contribution to the economic activity in cohesion regions. The economic rate of return is rated good and the broader social benefit is rated very good. The Promoter is an experienced operator of electricity distribution networks with a sound project management structure. The employment impact of the project is rated very good.





The Bank will provide a long-term loan, with conditions which are not easily available with local commercial banks, and the Bank's financing will contribute to make the investment more cost-efficient. The EIB's support sends a strong signal to the financial market for EDF green projects.