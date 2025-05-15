AVIONICS AND RADAR RDI

The R&D activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of technologies within the defence and security areas, particularly in the avionics and radars sectors. The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's industrial and engineering expertise and to accelerating the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge in Europe, through the promoter's collaboration with universities, research centres and industrial partners. The promoter's investment is also expected to contribute to increasing the technological competence and leadership of the European aerospace and defence industry. The project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" PPG. By supporting investments of a leading aerospace and defence European company, the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Transversal Public Policy Goal of Security and Defence. The project addresses the increasing policy focus on critical technologies supporting European security. The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with projects generating positive knowledge externalities. Origination and appraisal of the operation have benefited from the EIB technical expertise. The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by further diversifying its funding sources.