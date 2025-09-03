Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 100.000.000 €
Energie : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/11/2025 : 100.000.000 €
Datenblätter
EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Übersicht
EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS
09/09/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 August 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/11/2025
20240532
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS
EAM GMBH & CO KG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 425 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The promoter, EAM GmbH & Co. KG, is a public undertaking operating in electricity distribution sector. The project will finance the promoter's investments in the electricity distribution network. These include substations, overhead lines, underground cables and automation fostering connection of renewable generation and e-mobility.

Stretched over a four-year period, as a part of the promoter's investment plan, the investments will help to reduce energy losses and improve system reliability.

Additionality and Impact

The project helps fill the growing investment gap in European electricity grid infrastructure. Investments are needed to support the "European Energy Transition", as identified, among others, in the "EU Clean Industrial Deal", the "EU Affordable Energy Action Plan", and the "EU Grid Action Plan".


The project consists in electricity network investments in a regulated natural monopoly and is expected to contribute to EIB's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. Its financing will contribute to the Energy Lending Policy priority of the EIB on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks).


The project tackles market failures by enhancing energy security and integrating low-carbon power, contributing to emissions reduction and public health benefits. It offers a strong economic return and high social value, led by an experienced promoter with robust project management.


The EIB loan, the Borrower's first, offers long-term, flexible financing with favourable terms and a 25-year maturity. Beyond financial benefits, it also sends a positive market signal.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project includes components that may fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Some of the typically expected impacts relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction. Project appraisal will focus on impacts of the investment programme and the related mitigants, as well as on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards. Where relevant, requirements related to screening and appropriate assessment in accordance with the EU Habitats and Birds Directives will be taken into consideration.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. No information available for selected suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
3 September 2025
29 November 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
09/09/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Übersicht
EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Sep 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
248888970
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240532
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
09/09/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Übersicht
EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS

Weitere Veröffentlichungen