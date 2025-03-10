EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS

Referenz: 20240532

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 August 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

EAM GMBH & CO KG

The promoter, EAM GmbH & Co. KG, is a public undertaking operating in electricity distribution sector. The project will finance the promoter's investments in the electricity distribution network. These include substations, overhead lines, underground cables and automation fostering connection of renewable generation and e-mobility.

Ziele

Stretched over a four-year period, as a part of the promoter's investment plan, the investments will help to reduce energy losses and improve system reliability.

Sektor(en)

Energie - Energieversorgung

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 200 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 425 million

Umweltaspekte

The project includes components that may fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Some of the typically expected impacts relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction. Project appraisal will focus on impacts of the investment programme and the related mitigants, as well as on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards. Where relevant, requirements related to screening and appropriate assessment in accordance with the EU Habitats and Birds Directives will be taken into consideration.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. No information available for selected suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 10/03/2025