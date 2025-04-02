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GATEWATCHER (IDGF)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
25.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 6.000.000 €
Frankreich : 19.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 25.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/06/2025 : 6.000.000 €
20/06/2025 : 19.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Juli 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/06/2025
20240525
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
GATEWATCHER SAS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 25 million
EUR 71 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Gatewatcher is a cyber security company specialised in the detection of cyberthreats to protect critical networks and infrastructure. The Company uses AI and dynamic analysis techniques and offers a complete range of Network Detection and Response (NDR) and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) solutions that can be deployed on premise and in the cloud.

The project supports an innovative French company in its use of advanced technologies and international expansion. The project aims to accelerate R&D investments and enhance in-house sales and marketing capabilities over the period 2025-2028.

Additionality and Impact

This operation generates positive knowledge externalities and addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by increasing the level of competition and enabling the development, adoption and scaling-up of advanced cybersecurity technologies in the EU.

The project finances the development and deployment of an innovative Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution and supports investments in Digital technologies aligned with EU policy objectives (e.g. Cyber-resilience Act/NIS2 Directive). The project strengthens the competitiveness of the cyber security sector for the benefit of citizens and businesses across the Union, while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective & #34;Innovation, Digital and Human Capital", as well as to the "Strategic European Security Initiative".

The EIB financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs and Midcaps, allowing the company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth.

The envisaged EIB financing provides the Promoter with a funding solution tailored to its needs and growth plans. It also provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating funding from other investors.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project activities do not fall under the annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessments (EIA). The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
2 April 2025
20 Juni 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
11/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
231096698
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240525
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Andere Links
Übersicht
GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Datenblätter
GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

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