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        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag (.*)
        33.150.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Tunesien : 33.150.000 €
        Energie : 33.150.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        17/06/2026 : 2.500.000 €
        17/06/2026 : 30.650.000 €
        (*) Einschließlich 2.500.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        Related public register
        22/11/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        15 Oktober 2025
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 17/06/2026
        20240480
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        SCATEC ASA
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 34 million
        EUR 81 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The project involves the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of approximately 120 MWp, along with the related transmission infrastructure. It is located in the Sidi Bouzid region of Tunisia and benefits from a power purchase agreement awarded through a government-led tender process.

        The aim is to support both EU and national targets for renewable energy generation. It contributes to the EIB's objectives in the areas of renewable energy, climate action (mitigation) and environmental sustainability (pollution prevention and control). It also plays a key role in helping Tunisia achieve its goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 35% by 2030.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        The operation consists of the construction and operation of a solar PV plant with a capacity of ca. 120 MWp, located in Tunisia, in the Sidi Bouzid region.


        The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution.


        The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy and climate action and will contribute to reduce the import dependency on natural gas for electricity generation in Tunisia.


        The project supports the EU - Tunisia Memorandum of Understanding on strategic partnership (2023) and contributes to Tunisia's Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement. It aligns with the EU Global Gateway Strategy, the Africa-Europe Investment Package. It has been awarded under the first tender of the Tunisian flagship 1.7 GW renewable energy programme, and includes the financing of the transmission infrastructure needed for the project. The operation is consistent with the NDICI framework, EFSD+ priorities for green energy and industrial decarbonisation, and the Team Europe Initiative for resilient, carbon-neutral growth. It also advances the African Union's Agenda 2063 and contributes to multiple Sustainable Development Goals.


        The project contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals, such as Affordable Clean Energy (SDG7), Climate Action (SDG13) and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG17).


        The project's revenues will be supported through a 25-year fixed price power purchase agreement (PPA) with Société Tunisienne de l'Électricité et du Gaz (STEG), the state-owned utility company. The PPA was secured through a competitive tender. The project is expected to be supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter, which has track record in the renewable energy sector in Tunisia. In terms of results, the project is expected to have an excellent rated economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit.


        The Bank will provide a significant part of the total financing needs for this Project, enhancing the overall financial viability of the project finance debt. Competitive terms, including a long maturity, a long grace period which is needed for the construction period and a sculpted repayment period to accommodate the needs of the projects add financial benefits to the project which are not locally available.

        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        The project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment under the national legislation. The promoter has prepared a draft comprehensive environmental and social assessment, which concludes that the potential environmental and social impacts are typically site specific and/or readily identified and addressed through mitigation measures (i.e. the project is likely to have moderate/limited adverse environmental impacts and risks that might be addressed through the application of mitigation hierarchy), and determines that an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is not required under the EIB's standard 1. The draft assessment indicates limited air emissions, minimal wastewater generation, and minor use of hazardous materials.

        The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

        Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

        Under EFSD+ Guarantee

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        19 November 2025
        17 Juni 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        22/11/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        17 Oct 2025
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        253419796
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
        Projektnummer
        20240480
        Sektor(en)
        Energie
        Regionen
        Mittelmeerländer
        Länder
        Tunesien
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        17 Oct 2025
        Sprache
        Französisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        253323701
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
        Projektnummer
        20240480
        Sektor(en)
        Energie
        Regionen
        Mittelmeerländer
        Länder
        Tunesien
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        17 Oct 2025
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        253352620
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
        Projektnummer
        20240480
        Sektor(en)
        Energie
        Regionen
        Mittelmeerländer
        Länder
        Tunesien
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        22 Nov 2025
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        252914193
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20240480
        Sektor(en)
        Energie
        Regionen
        Mittelmeerländer
        Länder
        Tunesien
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        17 Oct 2025
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        253361542
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
        Projektnummer
        20240480
        Sektor(en)
        Energie
        Regionen
        Mittelmeerländer
        Länder
        Tunesien
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        Related public register
        22/11/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Datenblätter
        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR

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