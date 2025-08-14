INLI ENERGY EFFICIENCY RENOVATION PROGRAMME

The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency ("EE") in France in residential buildings. The Project will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector, the EIB's climate action objectives and the European Green Deal and particularly the Renovation Wave. The operation is also in line with the strategic targets of RePowerEU Plan.





EE investments in buildings suffer from a chronic lack of investments. Through energy savings, energy efficiency projects reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, increase comfort and air quality in the buildings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.

In addition, given the labour-intensive nature of the building sector, largely dominated by local businesses, renovation of buildings also plays a crucial role in job creation and economic development.





The operation helps also to tackle the housing crisis, as the Promoter is providing affordable housing with rent about 15% to 20% below the market prices. The Promoter is very experienced in developing residential projects.





The EIB support to this operation is expected to accelerate the implementation of the underlying EE schemes, by lowering the associated cost of funding and offering a maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks.