CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 200.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/11/2025 : 100.000.000 €
13/11/2025 : 100.000.000 €
Datenblätter
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
30/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 Juni 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Genehmigt | 28/10/2025
20240422
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
EMSCHERGENOSSENSCHAFT,LIPPEVERBAND
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1000 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the financing of part of EGLV's 2025-2029 investment programme for its two entities Emschergenossenschaft (EG) and Lippeverband (LV) and concerns restoration measures in the Rivers Emscher and Lippe, as well as improvements in the sewage and storm water collection and treatment infrastructure.

The project concerns the financing of parts of the 2025-2029 investment programmes of the Emschergenossenschaft (EG) and the Lippeverband (LV). The investments consist of restoration measures for the rivers Emscher and Lippe in North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW), as well as improvements in the sewer and stormwater collection and treatment.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The overall "Emscher Renaturierung" project - river bed restoration project (i) is driven by the requirement to comply with requirements of the European environmental legislation (Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC, Floods Directive 2007/60/EC), and (ii) takes into concern environmental and social aspects as required by the European and national environmental and social policy. Several of the works included in the project, such as river restoration works, fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental Impact Assessment procedures have been carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The project will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector, notably the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply these EU Directives.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The promoter's selected main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation are not yet available.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
28 Oktober 2025
30/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Oct 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
242193629
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240422
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
30/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE
CLIMATE ADAPTATION & FLOOD SAFETY EMSCHER-LIPPE

