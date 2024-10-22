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DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
110.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 110.000.000 €
Bildung : 110.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/11/2024 : 110.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB finanziert Neubau und Sanierung von Schulen und öffentlichen Gebäuden im Departement Calvados

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 September 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/11/2024
20240417
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
DEPARTEMENT DU CALVADOS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 110 million
EUR 220 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The loan will finance the multiannual investment programme of the Department of Calvados (Fr) under its Low Carbon Strategic Programme involving the new construction, reconstruction, extension and renovation of secondary schools, public buildings used by students as well as the related administrative buildings.

The aim is to provide good quality education, by adapting the secondary school facilities to the changes in the local demand. The project will also strengthen the resilience of school infrastructure to the risks of climate change and improve energy efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical adaptation, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, thereby improving the provision of secondary education. By supporting activities in the field of education, the project will promote positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity, as well as climate and environmental externalities.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The project will include new buildings and renovations, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The EIB will verify during appraisal whether the competent authority requires an EIA. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. At this stage some contracts (studies) might already have been signed but this will be verified during the appraisal.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
22 Oktober 2024
27 November 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
25/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB finanziert Neubau und Sanierung von Schulen und öffentlichen Gebäuden im Departement Calvados

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227479617
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240417
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Datenblätter
DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB finanziert Neubau und Sanierung von Schulen und öffentlichen Gebäuden im Departement Calvados

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB finanziert Neubau und Sanierung von Schulen und öffentlichen Gebäuden im Departement Calvados
Andere Links
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION

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