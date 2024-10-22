DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The project will include new buildings and renovations, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The EIB will verify during appraisal whether the competent authority requires an EIA. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation.