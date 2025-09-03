WINDANKER OFFSHORE WIND FARM

The Project concerns the development and operation of a new, large-scale, fixed-bottom offshore wind farm that will contribute to the achievement of the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) of Germany as well as the REPowerEU Action Plan.





The Project is located in the German EEZ off the coast of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, an EU Transition Region. The financing of this Project would contribute to the Bank's lending priority objectives of Renewable Energy, on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability as well as Economic and Social Cohesion.





The offshore wind farm will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the Project provides new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, relying on commercial power purchase agreements and sales from the wholesale market. It thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.





The offshore wind farm is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit due to (i) generating clean and renewable power at a cost below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Germany and (ii) knowledge externalities. Overall, the operation is expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions, and employment creation. The Project is expected to be supported through adequate governance arrangements by the Promoter.





The EIB's financing provides an additional source of funding to the Promoter. The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives and the "EIB Green Loan" label is deemed as a stamp of quality on the Promoter's investments.