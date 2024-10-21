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BETICA PV PORTFOLIO

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
129.128.447,79 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 129.128.447,79 €
Energie : 129.128.447,79 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2024 : 434.508,78 €
15/11/2024 : 1.256.006 €
20/12/2024 : 2.212.933,01 €
19/12/2024 : 5.000.000 €
20/12/2024 : 8.475.000 €
12/12/2024 : 20.000.000 €
15/11/2024 : 23.550.000 €
19/12/2024 : 25.000.000 €
20/12/2024 : 43.200.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Informe Preliminar de Suelos
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio Acústico
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio de Sinergias
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio de Sinergias
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Memoria Actuación
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Estudio Acústico
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio Acústico
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Informe Preliminar de Suelos
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3 - ANEXOS
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra'
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto de Ejecución para instalación solar fotovoltaica 'Cabra'
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Memoria vías pecuarias
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental & anexos - subestación transformadora set Carmona 220/400 kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nudo Carmona 400
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto de desmantelamiento de Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica de 'Cabra'
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio Específico de Afecciones a Red Natura 2000 - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de subestación y línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de subestación transformadora set carmona 220/400kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nuno Carmona 400
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental subestación transformadora set Carmona 220/400 kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nudo Carmona 400 - Modificación de Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Estudio para la evaluación del impacto paisajístico y visual
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental set y de la línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv - Planos
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental & anexos - subestación y línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Memoria de cálculo campos magnéticos
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Subestación 'Cabra' - Memoria Vías Pecuarias
Related public register
14/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Subestación 'Cabra' - Programa de Prevención, Protección, Restauración y Compensación Forestal
Related public register
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Resument no Tecnico - Solar Fotovoltaica de 'Cabra'
Related public register
18/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 Juli 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/11/2024
20240340
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BETICA PV PORTFOLIO
EVERWOOD CAPITAL SGEIC SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 129 million
EUR 346 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance 5 utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total capacity of 450MWp to be located in the provinces of Cordoba and Seville (Andalusia region).

The aim is to contribute towards the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely helping to decarbonise the electricity production and decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. The PV plants will be implemented in areas classified as EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, thus supporting regional development.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities. It concerns the development and operation of 5 PV farms in Spain, with a total capacity of 450MW.


The project increases the renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.


The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV plants), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).


As the project is expected to rely purely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing), it improves market efficiency and competition. The PV plants are located in EIB Cohesion Priority regions. Therefore, the project is expected to yield excellent quality and results due to excellent rated, broader social benefits and fair employment creation.


Considering that the project will operate on a purely merchant basis in a context of price volatility and decreasing solar capture prices in the Spanish market, the project entails high financial-rate-of-return risk. EIB's presence has a strong signalling and catalytic effect in this respect.


The project falls under the InvestEU objectives as it concerns the generation, supply or use of clean and sustainable renewable and safe and sustainable other zero and low-emission energy sources and solutions.


The Bank's contribution on the financial contribution side accelerates the funding of the project and helps crowding in other financiers. The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the overall financing needs of the project through a senior debt facility of up to 9 years aimed at getting the assets built and in operation. This type of loan with a balloon payment at the end of the tenor, with full merchant risk has been implemented on a Project Finance basis only in very limited number of transactions. Currently, most commercial banks are still reluctant to offer such type of financing in Spain. The Bank provides expertise in structuring and lending to renewable energy projects, applying standard and well tested project finance principles in other recent transactions. This will improve the structuring of the operation through close co-operation with the promoter and the commercial lenders. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The PV plants and part of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). The project scope also includes overhead transmission lines -for the connection of the plants to the electricity grid falling under Annex I due to their technical characteristics, thus subject to an EIA process. Compliance with applicable EU Directives, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites, will be further assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 Oktober 2024
15 November 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Informe Preliminar de Suelos
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio Acústico
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio de Sinergias
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio de Sinergias
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Memoria Actuación
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Estudio Acústico
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio Acústico
11/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Informe Preliminar de Suelos
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3 - ANEXOS
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra'
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto de Ejecución para instalación solar fotovoltaica 'Cabra'
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Memoria vías pecuarias
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental & anexos - subestación transformadora set Carmona 220/400 kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nudo Carmona 400
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto de desmantelamiento de Instalación Solar Fotovoltaica de 'Cabra'
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio Específico de Afecciones a Red Natura 2000 - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de subestación y línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de subestación transformadora set carmona 220/400kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nuno Carmona 400
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental subestación transformadora set Carmona 220/400 kv y línea de evacuación en 400 kv de Promotores Nudo Carmona 400 - Modificación de Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Estudio para la evaluación del impacto paisajístico y visual
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental set y de la línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv - Planos
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental & anexos - subestación y línea 220 kv Promotores Nuno Carmona 220 kv y 400 kv
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Proyecto Solar Fotovoltaico 'Cabra' - Memoria de cálculo campos magnéticos
14/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Subestación 'Cabra' - Memoria Vías Pecuarias
14/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Subestación 'Cabra' - Programa de Prevención, Protección, Restauración y Compensación Forestal
13/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Resument no Tecnico - Solar Fotovoltaica de 'Cabra'
18/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228117393
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Informe Preliminar de Suelos
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228120272
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228115342
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio Acústico
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228120271
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 2 - Estudio de Sinergias
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228126536
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio de Sinergias
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228144151
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Memoria Actuación
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228126524
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 1 - Estudio Acústico
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228122341
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228159573
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Estudio Acústico
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228134454
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Carmona 3 - Informe Preliminar de Suelos
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228169065
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3 - ANEXOS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228404655
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BETICA PV PORTFOLIO - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del set el canto 30/220kv y la línea de evacuación en 220 kv de Parques Solares Carmona 1,2 y 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228216484
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240340
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
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Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
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Thema
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Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
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Thema
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Sprache
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Bereich
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