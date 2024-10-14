NAVARRA NILSA WASTEWATER CIRCULAR ECONOMY

The project consists of an investment loan to finance NILSA´s 2023-2030 wastewater treatment investment program, to be implemented across the region of Navarra. These investments are aimed at improving existing infrastructure, the construction of wastewater treatment plants in small agglomerations, and a centralized sewage sludge treatment system in the wastewater treatment plants of Arazuri and Tudela. The investment plan will improve the quality of the rivers in the region and will allow NILSA to meet the zero-carbon emission target in wastewater treatment. The project has been prepared with special focus on circular economy, so that all sewage sludge produced will be treated to be reused in agriculture.

The project will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector and falls under the EIB's vertical policy objective of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources whilst also contributing to the horizontal policy objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The project will address several market failures, through positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits, notably improved quality of water bodies through investments in wastewater treatment, reduced greenhouse gas emissions through investments in biogas production, and circular economy by the reuse of sewage sludge in agriculture. These benefits are not reflected in wastewater tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The EIB provides an important financial contribution in the form of a financial advantage and longer tenor than the commonly available in the bank market, contributing therefore to greater diversification and stability of the borrower's financing.



