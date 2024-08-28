Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
650.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 650.000.000 €
Energie : 650.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/07/2025 : 250.000.000 €
18/11/2024 : 400.000.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Andere Links
Übersicht
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Mangos
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ocaña
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar III
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar I
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar II
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica La Romera
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Las Encarnaciones
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Sol Morón
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Informe preliminar de suelos contaminados
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Resumen de las indicaciones del Anexo V del Decreto 356/2010, a efectos del trámite de información pública
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Estudio Acústico
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Naturgy vereinbaren Kredit über 1 Mrd. EUR für Solar- und Onshore-Windprojekte

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 April 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/11/2024
20240140
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 2058 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project comprises the implementation and operation of a portfolio of solar PV plants, onshore wind farms and, to a lesser extent, battery storage technology with an aggregate capacity of ca. 2.3 GW. This includes both greenfield stand-alone renewable energy plants as well as the repowering and hybridization of existing renewable energy plants. The schemes are located in various regions in Spain.

The aim is to contribute to reach the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely helping to decarbonise electricity production in the EU by decreasing the reliance on fossil fuels. Hence, the project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. Most of the Spanish regions where the preliminary portfolio of plants will be developed are classified as EIB Cohesion Priority Regions. Should plants in the project be located in such regions, then parts of the project would also be eligible under Article 309 point (a) "projects for developing less-developed regions".

Additionality and Impact

This framework loan (FL) increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and includes battery storage technology (stand-alone and hybridization of existing solar PV and onshore wind), which enhances the integration of intermittent renewable energy generation into the grid and reduce power grid curtailment. The FL will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation) and the security of supply.


The FL contributes to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Spain and the REPowerEU Action Plan. The financing of this Project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action. 


The individual schemes will rely on revenues from (i) the spot market and (ii) PPAs, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition. In terms of results, the schemes are expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project will generate a positive social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Spain. On project quality, the schemes are supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the Promoter.


Overall, the financing through the EIB will strengthen the Promoter's capability to increase its capacity of renewable energy, complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the Borrower. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The individual plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the )environmental impact assessment (EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Battery energy storage systems do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive. New overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under Annex I due to their technical characteristics, are expected to be subject to an EIA. The promoter will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the promoter will have to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
28 August 2024
18 November 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
03/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Mangos
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ocaña
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I - Documento de Síntesis
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II - Documento de Síntesis
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar III
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar I
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar II
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica La Romera
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Las Encarnaciones
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Sol Morón
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Informe preliminar de suelos contaminados
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Resumen de las indicaciones del Anexo V del Decreto 356/2010, a efectos del trámite de información pública
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Estudio Acústico
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Andere Links
Datenblätter
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Naturgy vereinbaren Kredit über 1 Mrd. EUR für Solar- und Onshore-Windprojekte

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213096812
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
239127728
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
239156472
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Mangos
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227565765
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ocaña
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227570228
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I - Documento de Síntesis
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237221701
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II - Documento de Síntesis
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237218279
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227554662
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227561641
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227572810
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica La Romera
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227542447
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Las Encarnaciones
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227563050
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Sol Morón
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227563559
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Informe preliminar de suelos contaminados
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237207682
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Resumen de las indicaciones del Anexo V del Decreto 356/2010, a efectos del trámite de información pública
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237226543
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237216486
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237211633
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Estudio Acústico
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237226329
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237214623
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20240140
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Mangos
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ocaña
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar III
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar I
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar II
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica La Romera
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Las Encarnaciones
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Sol Morón
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Informe preliminar de suelos contaminados
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Resumen de las indicaciones del Anexo V del Decreto 356/2010, a efectos del trámite de información pública
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Estudio Acústico
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Andere Links
Übersicht
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Datenblätter
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Naturgy vereinbaren Kredit über 1 Mrd. EUR für Solar- und Onshore-Windprojekte

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Naturgy vereinbaren Kredit über 1 Mrd. EUR für Solar- und Onshore-Windprojekte
Andere Links
Datenblätter
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Übersicht
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Mangos
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ocaña
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar III
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar I
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar II
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica La Romera
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Las Encarnaciones
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Sol Morón
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Informe preliminar de suelos contaminados
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Resumen de las indicaciones del Anexo V del Decreto 356/2010, a efectos del trámite de información pública
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Estudio Acústico
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen