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UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
18.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Estland : 18.000.000 €
Industrie : 18.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2024 : 18.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Story zum Projekt
Klimakiller als Zukunftschance
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Januar 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2024
20240127
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
UP CATALYST OU
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 18 million
EUR 46 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The scope of the project comprises two demonstrator Generation 4 reactors for producing multi-walled carbon nanotube material (MWCNT) and synthetic graphite for EV batteries, as well as related corporate research and development. This enables the company to build the commercial scale of production and achieve economy of scale.

The project is eligible under the Bank's policy objective "Research, innovation and digital" of the Public Policy Goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" as it concerns the development and demonstration of an innovative advanced manufacturing technology in Europe for the production of a critical raw material. The project contributes to the development of the EU-based battery industry, for which it can be considered an enabler. Due to its enabling character for the transition to e-mobility the project fully contributes to Climate Action (mitigation) objective. It meets the objectives of the Green Deal Industrial Plan proposed by the European Commission. The project, as a demonstration project, has high policy impact. It contributes to (i) carbon emission targets of the Fit for 55, (ii) Critical Raw Materials Act, and (iii) Industrial Carbon Management Strategy. The project is located in a Transition Region and contributes to the Bank's Cohesion policy.

Additionality and Impact

The operation falls under the Invest EU eligible policy areas of Research, Development and Innovation as it concerns an innovative project for i) substituting primary and secondary critical raw materials for sustainable, low and zero emissions alternatives, as well as, ii) individual elements of the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage ("CCUS") chain.


The Project addresses these market failures:

(a) It has the nature of a public good for which the company ("Up Catalyst", the "Company", the "Borrower") cannot capture sufficient financial benefits; and

(b) It generates externalities which the Company fails to internalise. The financing also addresses the market failure of insufficient investment in a transition region, thus supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.


The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive innovative technology to eventually produce a critical raw material. The Project will lead to important knowledge development, job creation and deployment of advanced manufacturing activities in Europe. The Project will furthermore help the development of a cleaner and more sustainable industry in Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits).


The equity-type venture debt that the EIB provides is complementary to the Company's equity financing and provides a flexible structure adjusted to the investment needs of the Company (i.e. long tenor, deferred interest, etc). In addition, the presence of the EIB provides for a signalling effect to potentially crowd-in further investment.


The EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing support during the period in which the EU guarantee can be used, or not to the same extent, without InvestEU.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
19 Dezember 2024
20 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Jan 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
237403421
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240127
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Estland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Andere Links
Übersicht
UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Datenblätter
UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Story zum Projekt
Klimakiller als Zukunftschance
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Story zum Projekt
Klimakiller als Zukunftschance
Andere Links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

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