UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)

The operation falls under the Invest EU eligible policy areas of Research, Development and Innovation as it concerns an innovative project for i) substituting primary and secondary critical raw materials for sustainable, low and zero emissions alternatives, as well as, ii) individual elements of the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage ("CCUS") chain.





The Project addresses these market failures:

(a) It has the nature of a public good for which the company ("Up Catalyst", the "Company", the "Borrower") cannot capture sufficient financial benefits; and

(b) It generates externalities which the Company fails to internalise. The financing also addresses the market failure of insufficient investment in a transition region, thus supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.





The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive innovative technology to eventually produce a critical raw material. The Project will lead to important knowledge development, job creation and deployment of advanced manufacturing activities in Europe. The Project will furthermore help the development of a cleaner and more sustainable industry in Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits).





The equity-type venture debt that the EIB provides is complementary to the Company's equity financing and provides a flexible structure adjusted to the investment needs of the Company (i.e. long tenor, deferred interest, etc). In addition, the presence of the EIB provides for a signalling effect to potentially crowd-in further investment.





The EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing support during the period in which the EU guarantee can be used, or not to the same extent, without InvestEU.